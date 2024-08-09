Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), RTT News reports. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.49 million. Globalstar updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Globalstar Stock Down 2.5 %

GSAT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,021,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. Globalstar has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Globalstar

In related news, Director James Monroe III purchased 4,510,855 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $4,781,506.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,708,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,230,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 61.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.