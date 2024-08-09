Globant (GLOB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.72 million. On average, analysts expect Globant to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Globant Price Performance
NYSE GLOB traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $183.14. 55,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,914. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.37 and its 200 day moving average is $194.79. Globant has a 52 week low of $151.68 and a 52 week high of $251.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on Globant
About Globant
Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Globant
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Is Dell’s Stock Plunge a Once-in-a-Lifetime Buying Opportunity?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Why Analysts Still Predict Double-Digit Upside for Mosaic Stock
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Novo Nordisk’s Shares Go on a Rollercoaster Ride After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.