Globant (GLOB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.72 million. On average, analysts expect Globant to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GLOB traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $183.14. 55,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,914. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.37 and its 200 day moving average is $194.79. Globant has a 52 week low of $151.68 and a 52 week high of $251.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

GLOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $272.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.28.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

