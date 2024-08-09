Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.800-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Globus Medical also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GMED

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded up $3.40 on Thursday, hitting $73.93. 1,446,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,977. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 115.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Globus Medical has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $74.21.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $629.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 115.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.