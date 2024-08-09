Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
Gorman-Rupp Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Gorman-Rupp has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $42.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.42. The company has a market capitalization of $979.77 million, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94.
Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp
Gorman-Rupp Company Profile
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gorman-Rupp
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Why Analysts Still Predict Double-Digit Upside for Mosaic Stock
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Novo Nordisk’s Shares Go on a Rollercoaster Ride After Earnings
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Wall Street Predicts Zillow Stock Will Dominate in Performance
Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.