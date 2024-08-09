Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.78-2.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $286.5-291.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.11 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.850-8.040 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LOPE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.38. 4,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $108.24 and a 1 year high of $157.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.86 and its 200-day moving average is $137.76.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LOPE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Recommended Stories

