Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Price Down 6.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) fell 6.7% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $15.09 and last traded at $15.09. 362,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,124,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $618.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,352,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,317,000 after acquiring an additional 352,000 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $1,162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,213,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,266,000 after buying an additional 53,320 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 167,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 71,099 shares during the period.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $918.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

