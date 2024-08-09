Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Downgraded to “Sell” at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.05 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$0.10.
Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Stock Performance
Shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) stock traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.78. 3,044,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,592. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$2.90.
About Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)
