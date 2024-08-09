Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Downgraded to “Sell” at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.05 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$0.10.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Stock Performance

Shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) stock traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.78. 3,044,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,592. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$2.90.

About Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

