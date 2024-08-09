Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Shares of GFF stock traded up $2.71 on Thursday, hitting $58.32. The stock had a trading volume of 707,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,306. Griffon has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $77.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average of $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.07). Griffon had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 90.02%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Griffon will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other Griffon news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $6,707,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,725,034.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $869,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $6,707,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,725,034.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Griffon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

