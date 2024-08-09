Grin 24-Hour Volume Tops $126,949.04 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 9th. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $126,949.04 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,927.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.08 or 0.00575827 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009661 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.00100129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.47 or 0.00257755 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00031994 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00035779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00069853 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

