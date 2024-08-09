Grin (GRIN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $133,507.41

Grin (GRIN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Grin has a market cap of $2.37 million and $133,507.41 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,310.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.64 or 0.00581694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00099235 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00032195 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.43 or 0.00256769 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00036437 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00070882 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

