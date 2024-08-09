GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target Cut to $2.25 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.49% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GRWG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $2.55 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th.
GrowGeneration Stock Performance
GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $47.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrowGeneration
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 16.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 47.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 22,269 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.
About GrowGeneration
GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.
