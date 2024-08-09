Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Announces Earnings Results

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $41.26 million during the quarter.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance

Gulf Island Fabrication stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,368. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $89.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

