Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 30 Per Share

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $13.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

LON HL opened at GBX 1,077.50 ($13.77) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,584.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,094.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 890.20.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on HL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,342 ($17.15) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,210 ($15.46) to GBX 1,250 ($15.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 671 ($8.58) to GBX 684 ($8.74) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,035 ($13.23) to GBX 1,140 ($14.57) in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,048.20 ($13.40).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

(Get Free Report)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.