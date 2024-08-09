Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Up 11.5% on Earnings Beat

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.5% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $34.90 and last traded at $34.47. Approximately 227,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 384,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.92.

The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.53 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 22.30%. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 53.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 681,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after acquiring an additional 238,140 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,867 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1,608.1% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 578,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,446,000 after buying an additional 243,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

