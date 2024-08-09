Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 2.3 %

HWBK stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.17. 1,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,606. The stock has a market cap of $148.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is 253.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWBK. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

