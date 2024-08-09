HC Wainwright Boosts Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Price Target to $31.00

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLNN. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Clene in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of CLNN stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,525. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Clene has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $15.57.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.80). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. Clene had a negative net margin of 7,873.23% and a negative return on equity of 224.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clene will post -6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clene stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) by 131.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.21% of Clene worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

