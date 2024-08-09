HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Performance

PSTX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.99. 88,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,543. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.53. Poseida Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $4.27.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.36% and a negative net margin of 131.95%. The company had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Poseida Therapeutics

About Poseida Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 473,746 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 89.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 830,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 391,801 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 965,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 282,310 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 476.4% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 247,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 204,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.