HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.
PSTX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.99. 88,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,543. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.53. Poseida Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $4.27.
Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.36% and a negative net margin of 131.95%. The company had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.
