HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RGLS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

RGLS stock remained flat at $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. 218,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,934. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $96.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $18,627,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $18,000,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $14,400,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $4,050,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 158.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 453,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.