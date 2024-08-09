Head-To-Head Analysis: Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) vs. Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS)

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) and Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Doximity and Earlyworks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 2 10 3 0 2.07 Earlyworks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Doximity presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.08%. Given Doximity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than Earlyworks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

87.2% of Doximity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Earlyworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.4% of Doximity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Doximity and Earlyworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity 31.04% 17.44% 14.85% Earlyworks N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Doximity and Earlyworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $475.42 million 10.01 $147.58 million $0.72 35.65 Earlyworks $179.36 million 0.03 -$2.81 million N/A N/A

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than Earlyworks.

Summary

Doximity beats Earlyworks on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Earlyworks

Earlyworks Co., Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens. It also provides software and system development services; consulting and solution services; blockchain system solution planning; and proposal, design, and development planning services. The company serves the information technology, shipping, real estate, entertainment, cosmetics, and chemical products sectors. Earlyworks Co., Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

