Head-To-Head Analysis: NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF) and Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC)

NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF – Get Free Report) and Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

NewGenIvf Group has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moolec Science has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NewGenIvf Group and Moolec Science’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewGenIvf Group $4.54 million 0.69 N/A N/A N/A Moolec Science $5.01 million 6.52 -$51.79 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

NewGenIvf Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Moolec Science.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NewGenIvf Group and Moolec Science, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewGenIvf Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Moolec Science 0 0 3 0 3.00

Moolec Science has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 532.47%. Given Moolec Science’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Moolec Science is more favorable than NewGenIvf Group.

Profitability

This table compares NewGenIvf Group and Moolec Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewGenIvf Group N/A N/A N/A Moolec Science -150.27% -87.89% -33.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.2% of NewGenIvf Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Moolec Science shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of NewGenIvf Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Moolec Science shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NewGenIvf Group beats Moolec Science on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewGenIvf Group

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is based in Singapore.

About Moolec Science

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product. It operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Luxembourg.

