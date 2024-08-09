HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Stake Reduced by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in HEICO were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in HEICO by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,276,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $586,036,000 after buying an additional 311,304 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in HEICO by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 567,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,438,000 after buying an additional 43,509 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in HEICO by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 352,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in HEICO by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 176,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,499,000 after buying an additional 16,878 shares during the period. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP raised its holdings in HEICO by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP now owns 161,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,860,000 after buying an additional 98,033 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total value of $509,929.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,060 shares in the company, valued at $44,305,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total value of $509,929.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,060 shares in the company, valued at $44,305,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.09, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,891 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,126.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,206 shares of company stock worth $15,571,927 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on HEICO from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on HEICO from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.89.

HEICO Stock Performance

HEI traded up $6.71 on Thursday, hitting $233.73. The company had a trading volume of 365,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,776. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.23. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $155.42 and a 1-year high of $242.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $955.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

