Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Trading Down 20%

Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP – Get Free Report) traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 8,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 10,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Hempalta Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$11.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.03, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Hempalta Company Profile

Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.

Featured Stories

