Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) PT Lowered to $82.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HSIC. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HSIC

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.94. 2,398,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.61.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Henry Schein by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.