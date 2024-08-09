Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.700-4.820 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.8 billion-$13.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.3 billion. Henry Schein also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.70-$4.82 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W raised shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.90.

NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,769. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average is $71.61. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

