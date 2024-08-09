Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Plans $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.665 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Herc has a payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Herc to earn $14.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Herc Stock Performance

NYSE:HRI traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.33. The stock had a trading volume of 134,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Herc has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.74.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at $33,887,195.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at $33,887,195.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $925,713.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,047.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Herc in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

