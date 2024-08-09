HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVXGet Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

HLVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of HilleVax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Monday, July 8th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of HilleVax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

HilleVax Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:HLVX opened at $1.66 on Friday. HilleVax has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVXGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.13). Research analysts anticipate that HilleVax will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HilleVax news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $92,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 776,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,765.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 71.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HilleVax

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HilleVax in the first quarter valued at $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HilleVax during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in HilleVax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in HilleVax by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

