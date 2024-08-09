Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.7 %

HLT traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.04. 1,958,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,977. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $229.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.94 and a 200 day moving average of $205.82. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

