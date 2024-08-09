HireQuest’s (HQI) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of HireQuest in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

Shares of HQI traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.24. The company had a trading volume of 18,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,649. The firm has a market cap of $185.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. HireQuest has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $24.67.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 million. HireQuest had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that HireQuest will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Hermanns bought 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $50,965.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,064,788 shares in the company, valued at $37,022,639.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,413 shares of company stock valued at $203,058. 45.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in HireQuest by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HireQuest by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 267,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

