Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.67

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $84.67 and last traded at $83.70, with a volume of 939703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.39.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hologic from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,415.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,415.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,927.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,973. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $217,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hologic by 77.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,297,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,016 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth about $120,827,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 60.9% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,338,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,669,000 after purchasing an additional 885,524 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

