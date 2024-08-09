Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at JMP Securities

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JMP Securities from $23.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 396.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HOOK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

HOOK stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.83. 19,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,667. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $2.40. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 88.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

