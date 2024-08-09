Ian Bull Buys 10,000 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Stock

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) insider Ian Bull purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.76) per share, for a total transaction of £29,400 ($37,571.88).

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DOM opened at GBX 282 ($3.60) on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 275 ($3.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 432.20 ($5.52). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 316.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 333.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,007.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

Domino’s Pizza Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,928.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.11) price target on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.13) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 433.75 ($5.54).

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

