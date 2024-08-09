IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Cut to C$39.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IGM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.71.

Shares of TSE:IGM traded up C$0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting C$36.33. 122,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.99, a current ratio of 20.63 and a quick ratio of 0.31. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$30.34 and a 52-week high of C$39.50. The company has a market cap of C$8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.34.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

