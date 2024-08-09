Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Raised to $133.00 at UBS Group

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a report on Sunday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.57.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.56. 1,709,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,737. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.26. Illumina has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $195.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,576 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 756 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after buying an additional 32,672 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,844 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 22,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

