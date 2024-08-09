ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Up 6.9%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65. 1,257,294 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,981,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio Stock Up 4.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 42.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,675,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342,386 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in ImmunityBio by 380.8% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 945,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 749,041 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,714,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 37.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 170,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 313,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 161,530 shares during the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.