Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $89.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $87.00. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 134.70% from the stock’s current price.

IMCR has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Shares of IMCR stock remained flat at $37.92 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 64,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.96. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.24.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.22. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Immunocore by 4,817.1% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 976,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,684,000 after acquiring an additional 956,204 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,312,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,638,000 after purchasing an additional 399,201 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunocore in the fourth quarter worth about $23,439,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Immunocore by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 846,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,852,000 after buying an additional 166,988 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 342,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after buying an additional 158,455 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

