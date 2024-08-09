Immunovant, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($2.27) Per Share (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunovant in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.27) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.73). The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($2.11) per share.

IMVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Immunovant Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMVT traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.98. The stock had a trading volume of 35,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,449. Immunovant has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $45.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 216.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Immunovant by 288.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $78,088.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,145.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $74,373.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,409 shares in the company, valued at $10,017,673.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $78,088.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,145.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,927 shares of company stock worth $1,599,990. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

