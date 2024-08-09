Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.22. The company had a trading volume of 370,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,634. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.73. Immunovant has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $45.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,163 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $479,232.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,036,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,738,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,042 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $119,845.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 355,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,538,025.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $479,232.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,738,629.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,990 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

