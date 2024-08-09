Inchcape (LON:INCH) Given New GBX 1,120 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Inchcape (LON:INCH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,040 ($13.29) to GBX 1,120 ($14.31) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.06) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Inchcape stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 797.50 ($10.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,086. Inchcape has a one year low of GBX 597.50 ($7.64) and a one year high of GBX 874 ($11.17). The stock has a market cap of £3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,226.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 797.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 744.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,230.77%.

In other news, insider Alison Platt purchased 12,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.52) per share, with a total value of £99,936.89 ($127,714.88). In other Inchcape news, insider Alison Platt purchased 12,143 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.52) per share, with a total value of £99,936.89 ($127,714.88). Also, insider Adrian Lewis sold 6,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 768 ($9.81), for a total value of £50,242.56 ($64,207.74). Company insiders own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

