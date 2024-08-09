Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Purchases 1,348 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 269.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Sanofi by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.11. 1,712,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,431. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $55.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $131.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

