Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 650 Shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $966,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 111,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Rollins Financial grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 87,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 254,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:NEAR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.77. 340,336 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average of $50.32. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.