Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.700-10.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

INGR traded up $3.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $89.54 and a 12 month high of $130.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Ingredion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.33.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $1,033,572.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,489.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,848 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

