Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 68,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PJUL stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $38.58. 50,269 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.10. The company has a market capitalization of $767.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

