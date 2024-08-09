Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CTV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Innovid from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Innovid in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of CTV stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 3.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. Innovid has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.58.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million. Innovid had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innovid will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Innovid news, CEO Zvika Netter bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,960,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,717.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Zvika Netter acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,960,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,717.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sequoia Capital Israel Iv Hold sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,697,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,364,170.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTV. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovid in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovid in the first quarter worth about $58,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Innovid in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovid by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 589,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 67,316 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Innovid by 3,951.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 114,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

