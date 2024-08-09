Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07), Zacks reports.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of INZY traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 310,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a current ratio of 14.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. Inozyme Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INZY shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inozyme Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Inozyme Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.