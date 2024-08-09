Insider Buying: Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) CFO Buys 3,700 Shares of Stock

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) CFO David Trick bought 3,700 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $39,812.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 156,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,442.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:AMBC traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 649,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,051. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $478.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.86.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMBC. StockNews.com lowered Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.
