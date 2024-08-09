Insider Buying: Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) CFO Buys 3,700 Shares of Stock

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) CFO David Trick bought 3,700 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $39,812.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 156,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,442.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AMBC traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 649,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,051. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $478.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.86.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 525.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMBC. StockNews.com lowered Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

Featured Stories

