Insider Buying: Benjamin Hornigold Limited (ASX:BHD) Insider Purchases A$11,334.38 in Stock

Benjamin Hornigold Limited (ASX:BHD – Get Free Report) insider Sulieman Ravell acquired 50,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,334.38 ($7,359.98).

Sulieman Ravell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Benjamin Hornigold alerts:

On Friday, July 5th, Sulieman Ravell bought 5,000 shares of Benjamin Hornigold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$1,140.00 ($740.26).

On Wednesday, June 12th, Sulieman Ravell bought 15,942 shares of Benjamin Hornigold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,586.95 ($2,329.19).

Benjamin Hornigold Price Performance

Benjamin Hornigold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Benjamin Hornigold Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. The company provides investors with an exposure to investment portfolio, which is invested in a small number of investments in undervalued assets that provide growth opportunities with the aim of achieving above average returns over the medium to long term.

Receive News & Ratings for Benjamin Hornigold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benjamin Hornigold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.