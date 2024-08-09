Insider Buying: GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Major Shareholder Acquires $14,140.05 in Stock

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $14,140.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,444.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,400 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $7,798.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,000 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,580.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,344 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $94,351.36.

On Thursday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 25,352 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $136,393.76.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 6 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $32.82.

On Thursday, June 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,788 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $225,149.76.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of GNT opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $5.72.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 274.8% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $442,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 125,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 38,885 shares during the period.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Featured Stories

