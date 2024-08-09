Insider Selling: EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) SVP Sells 592 Shares of Stock

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of EPR opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.73. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $49.10.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EPR Properties

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in EPR Properties by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,930,000 after buying an additional 1,257,791 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,761,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,504,000 after acquiring an additional 109,144 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.