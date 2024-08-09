Insider Selling: Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Sells $5,091,180.00 in Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,065,174.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $34.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,751.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,058. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $811.99 and a one year high of $1,759.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,501.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,344.69.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FICO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,426.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in Fair Isaac by 704.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,568,605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,263 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

