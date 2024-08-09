Insider Selling: KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CAO Sells 825 Shares of Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
KLA Stock Performance
KLA stock opened at $752.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $803.89 and a 200-day moving average of $726.53. The company has a market capitalization of $101.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $440.15 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current year.
KLA Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of KLA
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in KLA by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,341,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.29.
Read Our Latest Research Report on KLAC
About KLA
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KLA
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.